How to watch UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a showdown between top-10 middleweights Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland. The fight will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Cannonier (15-6) is looking to close out his year with a win after suffering a unanimous decision loss to then-UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in July at UFC 276. It’s unlikely that a win would put Cannonier in line for another title shot, but he would maintain his role as a gatekeeper in the top five. Previous to the fight Cannonier earned the title shot with a vicious knockout of Derek Brunson in January at UFC 271.

Strickland (25-4) is also coming off of a loss, a nasty first-round knockout from current UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 276. Before that fight Strickland was on a six-fight win streak with wins over Uriah Hall, Brendan Allen and Jack Hermansson. A win here could vault Strickland back in the top five of the divisio.

Strickland is a slight early betting favorite at -115 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Cannonier is betting at -105.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.