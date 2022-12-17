What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, December 17

The UFC will close out the year with a Fight Night card this Saturday, December 17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. A feature bout between top-10 middleweights Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland will headline a six-fight main card.

Cannonier (15-6), ranked third in the middleweight division and Strickland (24-5), ranked seventh in the division, will be looking for bounce back wins to close out the year after both fighters suffered losses at UFC 276. Strickland is a -115 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Cannonier is betting at -105.

The main card featurs several ranked fighters. In the co-feature Arman Tsarukyan, the No. 9 lightweight, takes on No. 12 lightweight Damir Ismagulov. Also in action will be Amir Albazi, ranked eighth in flyweight division, taking on Alessandro Costa and Alex Caceres, ranked 15th in the featherweight division, going up against Julian Erosa.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 4 p.m. ET with the regular preliminary card and will air on ESPN+. There are currently eight fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Cannonier and Strickland, it’s estimated that will start just after 9”30 p.m. ET.