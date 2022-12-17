Full card for UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

The UFC closes out 2022 with Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 17. The main event will be between ranked middleweights Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

The preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

Cannonier (16-5) and Strickland (24-5) are both trying to recover from losses at UFC 276. Strickland was starched in the first round by future middleweight champion Alex Pereira, while Cannonier lost by unanimous decision to then-middleweight champ Israel Adesanya on the main event of that card.

Now both men will fight to stay among the top contenders in a suddenly stacked division. While a win wouldn’t put either fighter in line for a title shot in the first half of 2023, it could lead to an eliminator bout.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Strickland as a slight -115 favorite. Cannonier is betting at -105.

UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #3 Jared Cannonier vs. #7 Sean Strickland, middleweight

#8 Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa, flyweight

#15 Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+