Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland is set to get going this weekend from The Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 17 at 4 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card starting at 7 p.m., and it’s highlighted by a middleweight contender’s bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

Cannonier (15-6) is trying to find a way to get another title shot in 2023 and a win over Strickland could put him in line for an eliminator bout in the spring of next year. Strickland (25-4) is looking to rebound from a first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276. He had won six straight bouts prior to that loss.

How to watch Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Date: Saturday, December 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Cannonier: -120

Strickland: -100

Splits: 67% of handle, 66% of bets on Cannonier

If Strickland decides to go with his wrestling to wear down Cannonier this has the makings of an interesting fight. But more than likely Strickland will continue with the style of his recent fights, which is to move forward and win with volume striking. Cannonier should welcome this kind of approach because he has the power in his fists to end a fight quickly. Strickland’s durability should hold up for a while, but eventually he’s going to get caught with a knockout shot from Cannonier and the “Killa Gorilla” will close out 2022 with a stoppage win late in the second round.