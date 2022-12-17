 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov fight at lightweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
Arman Tsarukyan (L) vs. Damir Ismagulov (R) face off for the first time ahead of UFC Vegas 66 on December 16, 2022, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m ET. The event starts with a seven-fight preliminary card and then moves to the six-bout main card at 7 p.m. The main event is a middleweight contenders’ bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland, but the card also features a lightweight fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov.

Tsarukyan (18-3) is 5-2 since joining the UFC in 2019. He suffered a loss back in June, but other than that, he has been pretty good, either winning by unanimous decision or by TKO. Those numbers are on brand because he’s won 39 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and 33 percent via decision. Ismagulov is 24-1 and red hot right how. He hasn’t lost a bout since the beginning of his career, and is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC. He has won 52 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and 43 percent via decision.

How to watch Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Date: Saturday, December 17
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Tsarukyan: -190
Ismagulov: +160

Splits: 77% of handle, 73% of bets on Tsarukyan

