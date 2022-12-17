Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Las Vegas on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m ET. The main card gets started at 7 p.m. and features Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland in a middleweight contenders bout atop a six-fight main card. Also notable on the main card is a Flyweight fight between Amir Albazi and Alessandro Costa.

Albazi (15-1) is 3-0 in his short time in the UFC. He’s won nine bouts via submission and four via KO/TKO. Albazi is currently ranked No. 8 in the flyweight division and eagerly waiting on his chance at the title. Costa (12-2) is making his UFC debut this weekend in the division. He has fought in Dana White’s contender series, but this is his first time on the big stage.

How to watch Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Date: Saturday, December 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Albazi: -425

Costa: +340

Splits: 92% of handle, 90% of bets on Albazi