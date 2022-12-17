 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Alex Caceres and Julian Erosa fight at featherweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

MMA: UFC 279-Dawodu vs Erosa Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Dec 17 at 4 pm. ET. The card features 13 bouts, with six on the main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between Jared Connonier and Sean Strickland. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Alec Caceres and Julian Erosa.

Caceres (19-13-1NC) was rolling, having won five in a row before suffering a loss to Sodiq Yusuff his last time out in March. He’s won 37 percent of his bouts via submission and has a takedown accuracy of 70 percent. Erosa (28-10) has won three in a row and looking to make it four as a short favorite in this one. “Juicy J” as they call him, likes to get physical with his opponents as he’s won the majority of his bouts via TKO/KO and submission. He lands 48 percent of his significant strikes and takedowns.

How to watch Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Date: Saturday, December 17
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Caceres: +145
Erosa: -170

Splits: 61% of handle on Caceres, 76% of bets on Erosa

