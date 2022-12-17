Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m ET. The event features a 13-bout card highlighted by a middleweight contenders fight between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Drew Dober and Bobby Green.

Dober (25-11) is 3-2 in his last five bouts, and looking to make it three in a row with a win on Saturday. The Muay Thai fighter has won 12 bouts via KO/TKO and a split of submission and decisions. He lands about 4.47 percent of his significant strikes per minute, which is about 40 percent. Green (29-13-1) is 2-3 in his last five bouts, and coming off of a loss, so h’e looking for a chance to get back in the win column. He lands 5.88 significant strikes for about 52 percent.

How to watch Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Date: Saturday, December 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Dober: -155

Green: +135

Splits: 73% of handle, 62% of bets on Dober