Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night gets going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on December 17 at 4 p.m ET. The seven-fight preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. and the six-fight main card starts at 7 p.m. The main card is topped by Jared Connier vs. Sean Strickland in a middleweight bout, but also includes a middleweight bout between Cody Brundage and Michal Oleksiejzcuk.

Brundage and Oleksiejzcuk will kick off the main card of the Saturday event. Brundage (8-2) is 2-1 in three fights in the UFC so far. After dropping his first fight, he’s rebounded to win the next two by submission and KO, respectively. Oleksiejczuk (17-5) is 3-2 in his last five bouts. “Hussar” as they call him, has won 71 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO.

How to watch Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Date: Saturday, December 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Brundage: -275

Oleksiejczuk: +230

Splits: 64% of handle, 79% of bets on Oleksiejczuk