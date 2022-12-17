 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Cody Brundage and Michal Oleksiejczuk fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC 266-Brundage vs Maximov Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night gets going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on December 17 at 4 p.m ET. The seven-fight preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. and the six-fight main card starts at 7 p.m. The main card is topped by Jared Connier vs. Sean Strickland in a middleweight bout, but also includes a middleweight bout between Cody Brundage and Michal Oleksiejzcuk.

Brundage and Oleksiejzcuk will kick off the main card of the Saturday event. Brundage (8-2) is 2-1 in three fights in the UFC so far. After dropping his first fight, he’s rebounded to win the next two by submission and KO, respectively. Oleksiejczuk (17-5) is 3-2 in his last five bouts. “Hussar” as they call him, has won 71 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO.

How to watch Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Date: Saturday, December 17
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Brundage: -275
Oleksiejczuk: +230

Splits: 64% of handle, 79% of bets on Oleksiejczuk

More From DraftKings Nation