Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC Fight Night on Saturday, December 17 [VIDEO]

UFC Fight Night 216 will take place from The Apex in Las Vegas tonight and will feature the main event middleweight bout of Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The preliminary card will precede it at 4 p.m. ET.

Cannonier (15-6) is trying to find a way to get another title shot in 2023 and a win over Strickland could put him in line for an eliminator bout in the spring of next year. Strickland (25-4) is looking to rebound from a first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276. He had won six straight bouts prior to that loss.

Here are the full list of winners and stoppages from the card.

UFC Fight Night main card

Main event: #3 Jared Cannonier vs. #7 Sean Strickland, middleweight

Cannonier wins via Split Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

A split decision to close the year!



Jared Cannonier ending 2022 with a big win on his resume #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/W4vk6oZS3v — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Cannonier: -120

Strickland: +100

Cannonier by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Cannonier by Submission: +900

Cannonier by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Strickland by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Strickland by Submission: +1100

Strickland by Decision: +180

#9 Arman Tsarukyan vs. #12 Damir Ismagulov, lightweight

Tsarukyan wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tsarukyan: -190

Ismagulov: +160

Tsarukyan by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Tsarukyan by Submission: +750

Tsarukyan by Decision: +130

Draw: +5000

Ismagulov by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Ismagulov by Submission: +3000

Ismagulov by Decision: +240

#8 Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa, flyweight

Albazi wins via KO/TKO (punches) at 2:45 of Round 3

Amir Albazi is a BAAAADD MAN @AmirAlbazi stays undefeated in the Octagon! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/eCBthFiprL — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Albazi: -425

Costa: +340

Albazi by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Albazi by Submission: +120

Albazi by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Costa by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Costa by Submission: +1900

Costa by Decision: +650

#15 Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight

Caceres wins via KO/TKO (Kick) at 3:04 of Round 1

Alex Caceres got back in the win column in the BIGGEST way! #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/KA6XL4IqUm — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Caceres: +140

Erosa: -165

Caceres by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Caceres by Submission: +900

Caceres by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Erosa by KO/TKO/DQ: +380

Erosa by Submission: +500

Erosa by Decision: +175

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Dober wins via KO (punch) at 2:45 of Round 2

Dober: -155

Green: +134

Dober by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Dober by Submission: +900

Dober by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Green by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Green by Submission: +1600

Green by Decision: +200

Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Oleksiejczuk wins via KO (punch) at 3:16 of Round 1

Starting off the main card with a BANG Michal Oleksiejczuk gets the finish in round 1️⃣ #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/QhhBPPqeUj — UFC (@ufc) December 18, 2022

Brundage: +230

Oleksiejczuk: -275

Brundage by KO/TKO/DQ: +850

Brundage by Submission: +650

Brundage by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Oleksiejczuk by KO/TKO/DQ: -105

Oleksiejczuk by Submission: +650

Oleksiejczuk by Decision: +400

UFC Fight Night preliminary card

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna, women’s strawweight

McKenna wins by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Vlismas: -180

McKenna: +155

Vlismas by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Vlismas by Submission: +1400

Vlismas by Decision: -105

Draw: +5000

McKenna by KO/TKO/DQ: +1500

McKenna by Submission: +1100

McKenna by Decision: +225

Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger, welterweight

Semelsberger wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Matthews: -305

Semelsberger: +255

Matthews by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Matthews by Submission: +250

Matthews by Decision: +130

Draw: +5000

Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Semelsberger by Submission: +2500

Semelsberger by Decision: +475

#15 Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov, bantamweight

Nurmagomedov wins by submission at 3:50 of Round 2

Talk about flipping the script!!



Said Nurmagomedov comes through with the sub late in Round 2 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/KfYbYhvepN — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2022

Nurmagomedov: -105

Kakhramonov: -115

Nurmagomedov by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Nurmagomedov by Submission: +700

Nurmagomedov by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Kakhramonov by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Kakhramonov by Submission: +800

Kakhramonov by Decision: +200

Rafa García vs. Maheshate, lightweight

García wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

García: -150

Maheshate: +130

García by KO/TKO/DQ: +1300

García by Submission: +450

García by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Maheshate by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Maheshate by Submission: +1200

Maheshate by Decision: +380

Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov, welterweight

Fakhretdinov wins by Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

Battle: +135

Fakhretdinov: -155

Battle by KO/TKO/DQ: +750

Battle by Submission: +750

Battle by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Fakhretdinov by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Fakhretdinov by Submission: +500

Fakhretdinov by Decision: +200

#9 David Dvorak vs. #12 Manel Kape, flyweight

Kape wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Dvorak: +175

Kape: -205

Dvorak by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Dvorak by Submission: +1500

Dvorak by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Kape by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Kape by Submission: +800

Kape by Decision: +180

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson, bantamweight

Morozov wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Morozov: -325

Newson: +270

Morozov by KO/TKO/DQ: +200

Morozov by Submission: +500

Morozov by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Newson by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Newson by Submission: +2000

Newson by Decision: +550