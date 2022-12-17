 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC Fight Night on Saturday, December 17 [VIDEO]

We’ll be tracking the results all night during UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland from Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17.

By mike.turay1 and Nick Simon
Jared Cannonier (L) vs. Sean Strickland (R) face off for the first time ahead of UFC Vegas 66 on December 16, 2022, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 216 will take place from The Apex in Las Vegas tonight and will feature the main event middleweight bout of Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The preliminary card will precede it at 4 p.m. ET.

Cannonier (15-6) is trying to find a way to get another title shot in 2023 and a win over Strickland could put him in line for an eliminator bout in the spring of next year. Strickland (25-4) is looking to rebound from a first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276. He had won six straight bouts prior to that loss.

Here are the full list of winners and stoppages from the card.

UFC Fight Night main card

Main event: #3 Jared Cannonier vs. #7 Sean Strickland, middleweight

Cannonier wins via Split Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

#9 Arman Tsarukyan vs. #12 Damir Ismagulov, lightweight

Tsarukyan wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

#8 Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa, flyweight

Albazi wins via KO/TKO (punches) at 2:45 of Round 3

#15 Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight

Caceres wins via KO/TKO (Kick) at 3:04 of Round 1

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Dober wins via KO (punch) at 2:45 of Round 2

Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Oleksiejczuk wins via KO (punch) at 3:16 of Round 1

UFC Fight Night preliminary card

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna, women’s strawweight

McKenna wins by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger, welterweight

Semelsberger wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

#15 Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov, bantamweight

Nurmagomedov wins by submission at 3:50 of Round 2

Rafa García vs. Maheshate, lightweight

García wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov, welterweight

Fakhretdinov wins by Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

#9 David Dvorak vs. #12 Manel Kape, flyweight

Kape wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson, bantamweight

Morozov wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

