Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC Fight Night on Saturday, December 17 [VIDEO]

UFC Fight Night 216 will take place from The Apex in Las Vegas tonight and will feature the main event middleweight bout of Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The preliminary card will precede it at 4 p.m. ET.
Cannonier (15-6) is trying to find a way to get another title shot in 2023 and a win over Strickland could put him in line for an eliminator bout in the spring of next year. Strickland (25-4) is looking to rebound from a first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276. He had won six straight bouts prior to that loss.
Here are the full list of winners and stoppages from the card.
UFC Fight Night main card
Main event: #3 Jared Cannonier vs. #7 Sean Strickland, middleweight
Cannonier wins via Split Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
Cannonier: -120
Strickland: +100
Cannonier by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Cannonier by Submission: +900
Cannonier by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Strickland by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Strickland by Submission: +1100
Strickland by Decision: +180
#9 Arman Tsarukyan vs. #12 Damir Ismagulov, lightweight
Tsarukyan wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Tsarukyan: -190
Ismagulov: +160
Tsarukyan by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Tsarukyan by Submission: +750
Tsarukyan by Decision: +130
Draw: +5000
Ismagulov by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Ismagulov by Submission: +3000
Ismagulov by Decision: +240
#8 Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa, flyweight
Albazi wins via KO/TKO (punches) at 2:45 of Round 3
Albazi: -425
Costa: +340
Albazi by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Albazi by Submission: +120
Albazi by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Costa by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Costa by Submission: +1900
Costa by Decision: +650
#15 Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight
Caceres wins via KO/TKO (Kick) at 3:04 of Round 1
Caceres: +140
Erosa: -165
Caceres by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Caceres by Submission: +900
Caceres by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Erosa by KO/TKO/DQ: +380
Erosa by Submission: +500
Erosa by Decision: +175
Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
Dober wins via KO (punch) at 2:45 of Round 2
Dober: -155
Green: +134
Dober by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Dober by Submission: +900
Dober by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Green by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Green by Submission: +1600
Green by Decision: +200
Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
Oleksiejczuk wins via KO (punch) at 3:16 of Round 1
Brundage: +230
Oleksiejczuk: -275
Brundage by KO/TKO/DQ: +850
Brundage by Submission: +650
Brundage by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Oleksiejczuk by KO/TKO/DQ: -105
Oleksiejczuk by Submission: +650
Oleksiejczuk by Decision: +400
UFC Fight Night preliminary card
Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna, women’s strawweight
McKenna wins by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Vlismas: -180
McKenna: +155
Vlismas by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Vlismas by Submission: +1400
Vlismas by Decision: -105
Draw: +5000
McKenna by KO/TKO/DQ: +1500
McKenna by Submission: +1100
McKenna by Decision: +225
Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger, welterweight
Semelsberger wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Matthews: -305
Semelsberger: +255
Matthews by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Matthews by Submission: +250
Matthews by Decision: +130
Draw: +5000
Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Semelsberger by Submission: +2500
Semelsberger by Decision: +475
#15 Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov, bantamweight
Nurmagomedov wins by submission at 3:50 of Round 2
Nurmagomedov: -105
Kakhramonov: -115
Nurmagomedov by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Nurmagomedov by Submission: +700
Nurmagomedov by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Kakhramonov by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Kakhramonov by Submission: +800
Kakhramonov by Decision: +200
Rafa García vs. Maheshate, lightweight
García wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
García: -150
Maheshate: +130
García by KO/TKO/DQ: +1300
García by Submission: +450
García by Decision: +120
Draw: +5000
Maheshate by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Maheshate by Submission: +1200
Maheshate by Decision: +380
Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov, welterweight
Fakhretdinov wins by Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)
Battle: +135
Fakhretdinov: -155
Battle by KO/TKO/DQ: +750
Battle by Submission: +750
Battle by Decision: +250
Draw: +5000
Fakhretdinov by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Fakhretdinov by Submission: +500
Fakhretdinov by Decision: +200
#9 David Dvorak vs. #12 Manel Kape, flyweight
Kape wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Dvorak: +175
Kape: -205
Dvorak by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Dvorak by Submission: +1500
Dvorak by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Kape by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Kape by Submission: +800
Kape by Decision: +180
Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson, bantamweight
Morozov wins by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Morozov: -325
Newson: +270
Morozov by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Morozov by Submission: +500
Morozov by Decision: +120
Draw: +5000
Newson by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Newson by Submission: +2000
Newson by Decision: +550