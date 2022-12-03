How to watch UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland via live stream

The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida will be the site for a showdown between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. The fight will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also nine fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Thompson (16-6-1) is entering the Octagon for the first time this year his last bout was in Dec. 2021. He’s entering with a two-fight losing streak, so he will be looking to get back on the winning track. Thompson started his career 7-1 and earned a title shot but lost to Tyron Woodley. Since then he’s gone 3-4 and has been trying to earn himself another title shot.

Holland (23-8) is 2-2 in his last five bouts with a no-contest mixed in there. This will be his fourth time in the Octagon this year, as he’s trying to climb up the ladder in the welterweight division. Holland has won 12 bouts via knockout, seven via submission, and 11 first-round finishes.

Holland is an early betting favorite at -140 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Thompson is betting at +120.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.