What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, December 3

UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday, Dec 3, live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. There are a total of 15 bouts on the night between the prelims and the main card. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and ESPN +. The main event of the evening will feature a welterweight bout between No. 6 Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

Outside of the main event, there are five other bouts on the main card for UFC Fight Night. The best of the bunch is a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich, who are both vying for a shot at the heavyweight title. Both guys are contenders, but Pavlovich is 4-1 since joining the UFC and could be closing in on an opportunity soon.

Bryan Barberena vs. No. 7 Rafael Dos Anjos, Welterweight

No. 6 Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell, flyweight

No. 4 Tai Tuivasa vs. No.5 Sergei Pavlovich, Heavyweight

No. 8 Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze, Middleweight

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 7 p.m. ET with nine fights on the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Thompson vs. Holland, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.