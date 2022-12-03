Full card for UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center. There are a total of 15 bouts on the day between the prelims and main card. The main event of the evening will feature a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

The preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

Thompson (16-6-1) and Holland (23-8) will headline the evening in what should be an entertaining bout. The latter hasn’t been in the Octogen in about a year, so there could be some rust for him to knock off, as opposed to Holland, who has been in there three times already. Aside from that. There is a heavyweight bout between no. 4 Tai Tuivasa ( 15-4) and No. 5 Sergei Pavlovich (16-1). The latter has been red hot since joining the UFC, he’s 4-1, and a win will help him keep climbing to a title shot. The former is 8-4 since joining the UFC but suffered a loss in his last bout via KO/TKO.

UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #6 Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland, welterweight

Bryan Barberena vs. #7 Rafael Dos Anjos, welterweight

#6 Matheus Nicolau vs. #7 Matt Schnell, flyweight

#4 Tai Tuivasa vs. #5 Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus, middleweight

Preliminary card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN & ESPN+