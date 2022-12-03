 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full card for UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC Fight Night topped by Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland fighting at welterweight.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC 277-Lewis vs Pavlovich Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center. There are a total of 15 bouts on the day between the prelims and main card. The main event of the evening will feature a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

The preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

Thompson (16-6-1) and Holland (23-8) will headline the evening in what should be an entertaining bout. The latter hasn’t been in the Octogen in about a year, so there could be some rust for him to knock off, as opposed to Holland, who has been in there three times already. Aside from that. There is a heavyweight bout between no. 4 Tai Tuivasa ( 15-4) and No. 5 Sergei Pavlovich (16-1). The latter has been red hot since joining the UFC, he’s 4-1, and a win will help him keep climbing to a title shot. The former is 8-4 since joining the UFC but suffered a loss in his last bout via KO/TKO.

UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Main event: #6 Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland, welterweight
  • Bryan Barberena vs. #7 Rafael Dos Anjos, welterweight
  • #6 Matheus Nicolau vs. #7 Matt Schnell, flyweight
  • #4 Tai Tuivasa vs. #5 Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight
  • Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus, middleweight

Preliminary card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN & ESPN+

  • Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe, welterweight
  • #12 Angela Hill vs. #13 Emily Ducote, women’s strawweight
  • Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman, lightweight
  • Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese, lightweight bouts
  • Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce, featherweight
  • #13 Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas, women’s flyweight
  • Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez, lightweight
  • Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall, featherweight
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes, women’s strawweight

