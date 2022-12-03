Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Amway Center in Orlando, FL on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a Welterweight title fight between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between No. 4 Tai Tuivasa and No.5 Sergei Pavlovich,

Thompson (16-6-1) enters this one having lost his last two bouts dating back to July 2021. This will be his first time back in the Octogen since Dec 2021, so there could be some rust that he needs to shake off early on in the bout. He has won 50 percent of his bouts via decision and 44 percent via KO/TKO. Holland (23-8) was once one of the hottest fighters in the sport, winning five straight bouts from May 2020 to Dec 2020. Since then, he’s gone 2-3 with a no-contest mixed in.

How to watch Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Date: Saturday, December 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Thompson: +150

Holland: -175

Splits: 73% of handle, 71% of bets on Holland