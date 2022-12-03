Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Amway Center in Orlando, FL on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a Welterweight fight between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Also notable on the main card is a Welterweight fight between Bryan Barberena and No. 7 Rafael Dos Anjos.

No. 4 Tai Tuivasa (15-4) will clash in a heavyweight bout with Sergei Pavlovich (16-1). Both fighters are ranked atop the division and just waiting on their chance to fight for the title. Pavlovich is red hot right now, he’s 4-1 in his first five fights in the UFC, including four in a row. Tuivasa is 4-1 in his last five, and each win has come via KO/TKO. He’s won 93 percent of his bouts that way. Pavlovich has won 81 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO. It's safe to say these two guys will be vying for a victory that way, so they need to protect against it.

How to watch Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Date: Saturday, December 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Tuivasa: +190

Pavlovich: -225

Splits: 75% of handle, 61% of bets on Tuivasa