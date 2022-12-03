Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael Dos Anjos: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Amway Center in Orlando, FL on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a Welterweight fight between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Also notable on the main card is a Middleweight fight between No. 8 Jack Hermansson and No. 8 Roman Dolidze.

Barberena (18-8) will clash with No. 7 Rafael Dos Anjos in a welterweight bout. The former is 4-1 in his last five bouts but enters this one as a big underdog. Dos Anjos enters this one 2-3 in his last five. He is a former champion, but since losing his title back in 2015 he hasn’t been as dominant as he once was. The two styles the fighters have lend for different types of victory. Barberena as a southpaw has 61 percent of his victories via KO/TKO, and 28 via decision. Dos Anjos has won 52 percent of his bouts via decision and 32 via submission.

How to watch Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Date: Saturday, December 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Barberena: +420

Dos Anjos: -540

Splits: 52% of handle, 67% of bets on Dos Anjos