Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Amway Center in Orlando, FL on Saturday, December 3 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by welterweight fight between No. 6 Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight showdown between Bryan Barberena and No. 7 Rafael Dos Anjos.

Matheus Nicolau (18-3-1) and Matt Schnell (16-6-0) face off in a battle of the top 10 flyweights in the UFC. Nicolau is currently ranked sixth in the flyweight division and has won his last five fights, recently defeating David Dvorak by decision in March. The versatile striker hails from Brazil and has been on a tear since being promoted back to the UFC in 2021.

On the other end of the octagon stands Matt Schnell, currently ranked seventh in the flyweight division. In his last fight, he defeated Su Mudaerji by submission in July. Schnell is a submission-style fighter, as nine of his 16 victories have come by this method.

How to watch Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Date: Saturday, December 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Nicolau: -380

Schnell: +310

Splits: 48% of handle, 79% of bets on Nicolau

Nicolau has been fighting at a high level of late and the pattern will more than likely continue against the hard-hitting Schnell. Nicolau features a polished skill set and while Schnell packs more power in his punches, expect Nicolau to win by decision.