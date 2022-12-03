Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Amway Center in Orlando, FL on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between No. 6 Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight showdown between Bryan Barberena and No. 7 Rafael Dos Anjos.

Eryk Anders (14-7-1) and Kyle Daukaus (11-3-0) square off on the main card of UFC Fight Night in a middleweight matchup. Anders is looking to get back into the win column in the middleweight division after losing back-to-back fights. It’ll be difficult as Daukaus is a renowned grappler, who has captured nine of his eleven victories by submission. Daukaus is also coming off a loss at the hands of Roman Dolidze in June.

How to watch Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Date: Saturday, December 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Anders: +185

Daukaus: -215

Splits: 72% of handle, 72% of bets on Daukaus

Both fighters are desperate to land a win in this fight, however, lean toward Daukaus as the favorite here. Anders will come out swinging, but the grappling specialist that Daukaus is, look for him to get Anders to the canvas and potentially make him tap via submission.