Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 282

UFC 282 gets underway Saturday, December 10 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 10 p.m. ET. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The fighters will weigh in at approximately noon ET on Friday, December 9, and then the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can view the weigh-ins on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features #2 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Magomed Ankalaev squaring off for the vacant light heavyweight title. Ankalaev (17-1) is a -280 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The co-feature of the night will see Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon battle at lightweight. The weight limit for the light heavyweight division is 205 pounds and the weight limit for the lightweight division is 155 pounds.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight. Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

#2 Jan Blachowicz vs. #3 Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight

Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight

#9 Darren Till vs. #13 Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

#9 Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Preliminary card

#9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. #11 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin, bantamweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, middleweight

#14 Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley, middleweight

Early preliminary card