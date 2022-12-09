 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 282 weigh-in live stream video for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalev

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff

UFC 282 is one day away and on Friday, all 26 fighters on the card will weigh in. The weigh-in festivities get started at noon ET and we’ve got a live stream embedded above, courtesy of MMA Fighting. The ceremonial version of the weigh-in will air at 7 p.m. ET on the ESPN app.

The main event features #2 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Magomed Ankalaev squaring off for the light heavyweight title. The maximum weight for them is 205 pounds. The co-feature of the night will see Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon battle at lightweight. The weight limit for them is 155 pounds.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

  • #2 Jan Blachowicz vs. #3 Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight title
  • Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight
  • #9 Darren Till vs. #13 Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight
  • #9 Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • #9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. #11 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin, bantamweight
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, middleweight
  • #14 Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley, middleweight

Early preliminary card

  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez, featherweight
  • Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trocoli, light heavyweight
  • TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva, featherweight
  • Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva, flyweight
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow, bantamweight

More From DraftKings Nation