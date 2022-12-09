UFC 282 weigh-in live stream video for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalev

UFC 282 is one day away and on Friday, all 26 fighters on the card will weigh in. The weigh-in festivities get started at noon ET and we’ve got a live stream embedded above, courtesy of MMA Fighting. The ceremonial version of the weigh-in will air at 7 p.m. ET on the ESPN app.

The main event features #2 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Magomed Ankalaev squaring off for the light heavyweight title. The maximum weight for them is 205 pounds. The co-feature of the night will see Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon battle at lightweight. The weight limit for them is 155 pounds.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

#2 Jan Blachowicz vs. #3 Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight

#9 Darren Till vs. #13 Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

#9 Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Preliminary card

#9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. #11 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin, bantamweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, middleweight

#14 Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley, middleweight

Early preliminary card