UFC 271 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC 271 gets underway Saturday at 6 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February, 11th. The weigh-in will be streamed on UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch.

The main event features Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker squaring off for the middleweight title. Adesanya enters with a 21-1 record and is defending his belt for the second time. Whittaker lost to Adesanya at UFC 243 in October of 2019, so this will be his shot at redemption. Since that loss, Whittaker has won three straight bouts by unanimous decision to get back into the title picture.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Israel Adesanya, champion vs. #1 Robert Whittaker, middleweight

#3 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight

#3 Jared Cannonier vs. #4 Derek Brunson, middleweight

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, bantamweight

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Preliminary card

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight

#12 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #15 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

#4 Alex Perez vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight

Early preliminary card