Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for weigh-in ahead of title bout

UFC 271 gets underway Saturday at 6 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center in Houston. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 11th. You can view the weigh-ins on UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and on Twitch.

The main event features Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker squaring off for the middleweight title. This is a rematch from UFC 243 back in October of 2019. In that bout, Adesanya was victorious with a second-round knockout. Since then, Whittaker has responded with three straight unanimous decision victories to get back into the title picture. Adesanya is the favorite with -280 odds which makes Whittaker the underdog with +225 odds.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Israel Adesanya, champion vs. #1 Robert Whittaker, middleweight

#3 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight

#3 Jared Cannonier vs. #4 Derek Brunson, middleweight

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, bantamweight

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Preliminary card

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight

#12 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #15 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

#4 Alex Perez vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight

Early preliminary card