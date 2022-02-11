 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for weigh-in ahead of title bout

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff and TeddyRicketson
Robert Whittaker of Australia and Kelvin Gastelum talk after the conclusion of their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 271 gets underway Saturday at 6 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center in Houston. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 11th. You can view the weigh-ins on UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and on Twitch.

The main event features Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker squaring off for the middleweight title. This is a rematch from UFC 243 back in October of 2019. In that bout, Adesanya was victorious with a second-round knockout. Since then, Whittaker has responded with three straight unanimous decision victories to get back into the title picture. Adesanya is the favorite with -280 odds which makes Whittaker the underdog with +225 odds.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

  • Israel Adesanya, champion vs. #1 Robert Whittaker, middleweight
  • #3 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight
  • #3 Jared Cannonier vs. #4 Derek Brunson, middleweight
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, bantamweight
  • Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Preliminary card

  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight
  • #12 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #15 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight
  • #4 Alex Perez vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight
  • William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight

Early preliminary card

  • Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence, bantamweight
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano, lightweight
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant, light heavyweight
  • AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight
  • Douglas Silva De Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov, bantamweight
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Blood Diamond, welterweight

