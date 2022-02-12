What time is the Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker fight at UFC 271?

UFC 271 kicks off with a five-fight main card that is culminated by a rematch of UFC 243: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker. The event will take place live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, February 12th.

Adesanya enters with a 21-1 professional fighting record. His lone loss came against Jan Blachowicz from a controversial unanimous decision in March of 2021. Adesanya responded with a unanimous decision of his own against Marvin Vettori in June of 2021. For Whittaker, he is looking for revenge on Adesanya from the loss he sustained at UFC 243. Adesanya won that bought with a second-round knockout. Whittaker has rebounded with three straight unanimous decision victories of his own to get back into the title picture.

The main card gets going at 10:00 p.m. ET, and Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker is the final fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around midnight, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.