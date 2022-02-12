What time the UFC 271 main card starts on Saturday, February 12th

UFC 271 comes to you live on Saturday, February 12th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main card consists of five fights and it is headlined with a middleweight title fight. In a rematch from UFC 243, Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight belt against Robert Whittaker.

Main card

Israel Adesanya, champion vs. #1 Robert Whittaker, middleweight

#3 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight

#3 Jared Cannonier vs. #4 Derek Brunson, middleweight

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, bantamweight

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

UFC 271 will get underway at 6:00 p.m. ET with six fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN+. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Adesanya and Whittaker, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.