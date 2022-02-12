Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker at UFC 271: Start time, how to watch bout via live online stream

UFC 271 will return to action this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 12th and will be highlighted by a rematch of UFC 243. Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will take the ring to compete for the middleweight title.

“The Last Stylebender” enters the octagon with a professional fighting record of 21-1 and is the middleweight champ. Adesanya is also ranked second in the men’s pound-for-pound top rankings. The 32-year-old last fought at UFC 263, where he defeated Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision. Whittaker has a 25-3 record and is ranked first in the middleweight class. He’s also ranked 14th in the men’s pound-for-pound and last fought at UFC on ESPN 22, where he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision. Adesanya is the favorite at -290 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Whittaker is the underdog with +230 odds.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 271 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.