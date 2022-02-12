 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker at UFC 271: Start time, how to watch bout via live online stream

We go over when and how to watch the Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker middleweight title fight on UFC 271, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By DKNation Staff
Israel Adesanya reacts following his victory against Marvin Vettori during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 271 will return to action this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 12th and will be highlighted by a rematch of UFC 243. Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will take the ring to compete for the middleweight title.

“The Last Stylebender” enters the octagon with a professional fighting record of 21-1 and is the middleweight champ. Adesanya is also ranked second in the men’s pound-for-pound top rankings. The 32-year-old last fought at UFC 263, where he defeated Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision. Whittaker has a 25-3 record and is ranked first in the middleweight class. He’s also ranked 14th in the men’s pound-for-pound and last fought at UFC on ESPN 22, where he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision. Adesanya is the favorite at -290 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Whittaker is the underdog with +230 odds.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 271 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

