Full card for UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC 271 comes to you live on Saturday, February 12th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The early prelims get started at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the preliminary card starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN. The five-fight main card is highlighted by a middleweight title fight between the champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

While the headliner of the event will be the show closer and the match to watch, there is more to enjoy for this PPV. Casey O’Neill looks to stay undefeated in her professional career and is favored to beat Roxanne Modafferi in a women’s flyweight match. If you are looking for another match to keep an eye on, Derrick Lewis is known to put on a good fight and with a win, he will be back in contention for a title opportunity.

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

Israel Adesanya vs. #1 Robert Whittaker for Adesanya’s middleweight title #3 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight

#3 Jared Cannonier vs. #4 Derek Brunson, middleweight

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, bantamweight

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ and ESPN

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight

#12 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #15 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

#4 Alex Perez vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight

Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+