Full card for UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC 271 comes to you live on Saturday, February 12th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The early prelims get started at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the preliminary card starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN. The five-fight main card is highlighted by a middleweight title fight between the champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.
The six-fight early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The four-match preliminary card is next up at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN. The big show gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
While the headliner of the event will be the show closer and the match to watch, there is more to enjoy for this PPV. Casey O’Neill looks to stay undefeated in her professional career and is favored to beat Roxanne Modafferi in a women’s flyweight match. If you are looking for another match to keep an eye on, Derrick Lewis is known to put on a good fight and with a win, he will be back in contention for a title opportunity.
UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV
- Main event: Israel Adesanya vs. #1 Robert Whittaker for Adesanya’s middleweight title
- #3 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight
- #3 Jared Cannonier vs. #4 Derek Brunson, middleweight
- Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, bantamweight
- Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight
Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ and ESPN
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight
- #12 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #15 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight
- #4 Alex Perez vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight
- William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight
Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence, bantamweight
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano, lightweight
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant, light heavyweight
- AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight
- Douglas Silva De Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov, bantamweight
- Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike “Blood” Diamond, welterweight