How to watch UFC 271 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 271 is set to get going this weekend from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, February 12th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between the champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.
UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV
- Main event: Israel Adesanya vs. #1 Robert Whittaker for Adesanya’s middleweight title
- #3 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight
- #3 Jared Cannonier vs. #4 Derek Brunson, middleweight
- Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, bantamweight
- Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight
Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ and ESPN
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight
- #12 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #15 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight
- #4 Alex Perez vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight
- William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight
Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence, bantamweight
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano, lightweight
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant, light heavyweight
- AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight
- Douglas Silva De Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov, bantamweight
- Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike “Blood” Diamond, welterweight
The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Adesanya-Whittaker fight to close it out.
So how do you watch it?
The main card for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.
The early prelims for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 271 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.