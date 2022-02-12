 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC 271 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

We go over how to watch the UFC 271 pay-per-view as Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker fight for the middleweight title.


In this handout photo, (L-R) Robert Whittaker of Australia kicks Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 271 is set to get going this weekend from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, February 12th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between the champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

  • Main event: Israel Adesanya vs. #1 Robert Whittaker for Adesanya’s middleweight title
  • #3 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight
  • #3 Jared Cannonier vs. #4 Derek Brunson, middleweight
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, bantamweight
  • Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ and ESPN

  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight
  • #12 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #15 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight
  • #4 Alex Perez vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight
  • William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight

Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence, bantamweight
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano, lightweight
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant, light heavyweight
  • AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight
  • Douglas Silva De Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov, bantamweight
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike “Blood” Diamond, welterweight

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Adesanya-Whittaker fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 271 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.

