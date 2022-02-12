How to watch UFC 271 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 271 is set to get going this weekend from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, February 12th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between the champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

Main event: Israel Adesanya vs. #1 Robert Whittaker for Adesanya’s middleweight title

Israel Adesanya vs. #1 Robert Whittaker for Adesanya’s middleweight title #3 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight

#3 Jared Cannonier vs. #4 Derek Brunson, middleweight

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, bantamweight

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ and ESPN

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight

#12 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #15 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

#4 Alex Perez vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight

Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence, bantamweight

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano, lightweight

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant, light heavyweight

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight

Douglas Silva De Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov, bantamweight

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike “Blood” Diamond, welterweight

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Adesanya-Whittaker fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 271 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.