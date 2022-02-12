Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271: Start time, how to watch bout via live online stream

UFC is back with its UFC 271 PPV. The event takes place this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The five-bout main card get started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 12 and will be highlighted by a middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whitaker. The main card also features No. 3 heavyweight Derrick Lewis taking on No. 11 Tai Tuivasa.

Lewis enters the octagon with a professional fighting record of 26-8 and is ranked third in the heavyweight division. The 37-year-old last fought at UFC 265 last summer, where he lost to Ciryl Gane by TKO in Round 3. Tuivasa has a record of 13-3 and is ranked 11th in the heavyweight class. “Bam Bam” has won three-straight bouts, which includes his last bout at UFC 269 in December. Lewis sits as a -170 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Tuivasa is the underdog at +150.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

How to watch Derick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Date: Saturday, February 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Lewis: -170

Tuivasa: +150