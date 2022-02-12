Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson at UFC 271: Start time, how to watch bout via live online stream

UFC is back with its UFC 271 PPV. The event takes place this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The five-bout main card get started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday and is topped by a middleweight title fight. We also get a middleweight contenders bout as Jared Cannonier faces Derek Brunson with both looking to get into the title picture.

Cannonier walks into the octagon with a professional fighting record of 14-5 and is ranked third in the middleweight division. “The Killa Gorilla” last fought at UFC on ESPN 29 last summer, where he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision. Brunson has a record of 23-7 and is ranked fourth in the middleweight class. The 38-year-old mixed martial artist has won five consecutive bouts since 2019. Cannonier sits as a -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Brunson has +145 odds as the underdog.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

How to watch Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Date: Saturday, February 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Cannonier: -165

Brunson: +145