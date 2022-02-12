Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo at UFC 271: Start time, how to watch bout via live online stream

UFC is back with its UFC 271 PPV. The event takes place this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 12th, but before that, we have a bantamweight bout on the preliminary card between Kyler Phillips and Marcelo Rojo.

Phillips is one of the younger fighters on the card at only 26 years old. He enters with a 9-2 professional fighting record and this will be his fifth fight in the UFC. Most recently, he lost by majority decision to Raulian Paiva back in July of 2021. That was his first loss in the UFC and it will be interesting to see how he responds in this match. He is heavily favored with -450 odds.

Rojo is the veteran in this match with a 16-8 record in his 11-year fighting career. This is a bantamweight match and Rojo usually competes in the featherweight division so he had to drop under 136 lbs for this match. Like Phillips, he is also coming off of a loss. In his first fight in the UFC, he suffered a third-round knockout against Charles Jourdain that came with only 30 seconds left in the fight. Rojo will look to rebound in this match, but he is the heavy underdog with +340 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

How to watch Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Date: Saturday, February 12

Fight time: Preliminary Card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Phillips: -450

Rojo: +340