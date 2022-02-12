Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271: Start time, how to watch bout via live online stream

UFC is back with its UFC 271 PPV on Saturday, February 12th. The event takes place this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and the main card gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET. The late action gets started with a lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast.

The 35-year-old Green is the veteran fighter in this match and enters with a 28-12-1 professional fighting record. Green was on a two-match skid before taking on Al Iaquinta in November of 2021. He didn’t waste much time in the match dillydallying as he came away with a first-round knockout victory. He is the slight favorite with -145 odds in this match.

Haqparast has a 13-4 record and the 26-year-old is coming off a loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 266. Hooker was a good test for Haqparast and he is likely going to be a force to be reckoned with in the division as the matchup ended in a unanimous decision. Unfortunately, the decision didn’t go Haqparast’s way, but he has yet to lose back-to-back fights in his young career. Even so, he is the slight underdog with +125 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

How to watch Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Date: Saturday, February 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Green: -145

Haqparast: +125