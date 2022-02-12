 clock menu more-arrow no yes

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin at UFC 271: Start time, how to watch bout via live online stream

We go over when and how to watch the William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin light heavyweight fight on UFC 271, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By TeddyRicketson

Maxim Grishin of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-in at Toyota Center on February 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. &nbsp; Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC is back with its UFC 271 PPV. The event takes place this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 12 and will be highlighted by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 for the middleweight title. The early prelims will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with William Knight and Maxim Grishin competing as heavyweights.

Originally supposed to be contested as a light heavyweight matchup, Knight missed the required weight by 12 pounds pushing this one into a heavyweight bout. As a result, he has forfeited 40% of his purse for the fight. This is the first time the 33-year-old has missed weight in his career. Knight enters with an 11-2 record and has won his last two fights. Most recently, he defeated Alonzo Menifield in December of 2021 by unanimous decision. He is the underdog with +145 odds.

Grishin has a 31-9-2 professional fighting career and is in need of a big win if he wants to make one more push for gold in his career. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Justin Jacoby in February of 2021 and it has been nearly a year since he has fought. The rust shouldn't be too much to shake off as he is the -165 odds favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

How to watch Knight vs. Grishin

Date: Saturday, February 12
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+, ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Knight: +145
Grishin: -165

