Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill at UFC 271: Start time, how to watch bout via live online stream

UFC is back with its UFC 271 PPV. The event takes place this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 12 and will be highlighted by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 for the middleweight title. Before the main card, the preliminary card gets started at 8:00 p.m. ET and features a women’s flyweight match between #12 Roxanne Modafferi and #15 Casey O’Neill.

Modafferi is a 39-year-old fighter with a professional record of 25-20. Her record may make it obvious, but she just can’t build any momentum. She hasn’t won back-to-back fights since 2017. In fact, she is currently on a two-match-skid with back-to-back unanimous decision losses against Viviane Araujo and Taila Santos. The latter loss came at UFC 266 in September of 2021. O’Neill is a young up-and-comer and Modafferi is in desperate need of a win if she wants one more shot at gold for her career. She is the underdog with +300 odds.

O’Neill has had an impressive start to her young career. The 24-year-old enters undefeated with an 8-0 record. In her last match, she defeated Antonina Shevchenko by a second-round knockout. This will be her fourth fight in the UFC and her first as a ranked competitor. With a win this weekend, O’Neill could quickly climb up the ranks and be in the title picture in the future. She is a heavy favorite with -400 odds to beat Modafferi at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 271 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

How to watch Modafferi vs. O’Neill

Date: Saturday, February 12

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+, ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Modafferi:+300

O’Neill: -400