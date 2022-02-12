Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa at UFC 271: Start time, how to watch bout via live online stream

UFC is back with its UFC 271 PPV. The event takes place this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 12, but before that, the preliminary card gets started at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims are highlighted by a heavyweight match between Andrei Arlovski and Jared Vanderaa.

Arlovski is one of the oldest fighters in the UFC at 43-years-old and he has a professional fighting record of 32-20. For reference, his first professional fight came in 1999. Arlovski heads into this bout on a two-match win streak with back-to-back unanimous decision victories. The most recent came against Carlos Felipe in October of 2021. Arlovski is the slight favorite with -140 odds.

Vanderaa was seven years old when Arlovski fought in his first match. Vanderaa enters with a 12-6 record and will be competing in his fifth match in the UFC. He is coming off a loss to Alexandr Romanov from October of 2021. While Vanderaa looked solid in the first round, Romanov came away with a knockout late in the second round. Vanderaa needs to get back into the win column to build some momentum, but for this fight, he is the underdog with +120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 271 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

How to watch Arlovski vs. Vanderaa

Date: Saturday, February 12

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+, ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Arlovski: -140

Vanderaa: +120