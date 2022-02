Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 271 on Saturday, February 12 [VIDEO]

UFC 271 is tonight in Houston at the Toyota Center, and one of the premiere fighters of this era defends his middleweight championship as Israel Adesanya takes on #1 contender Robert Whittaker.

This is a rematch of their October 2019 encounter, where Adesanya KO’d Whittaker in the second round to break the challenger’s nine-bout winning streak. Whittaker has won three-straight since, and has put himself back in position to compete for the title.

Adesanya stepped up to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight championship in March of last year, but lost via decision. He then defended his middleweight crown against Marvin Vettori in June, and won via unanimous decision himself.

The co-main event has big man Derrick Lewis taking on the popular Tai Tuivasa, famous for drinking his “shoey” beers after a victory. The winner will be in the mix for a heavyweight title shot against whomever will eventually replace Francis Ngannou after he leaves the promotion.

UFC 271: Adesanya-Whittaker 2 main card, 10:00 p.m. ET

Main event: Israel Adesanya vs. #1 Robert Whittaker for Adesanya’s middleweight title

Adesanya: -280

Whittaker: +225

Adesanya by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Adesanya by Submission: +2000

Adesanya by Decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Whittaker by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Whittaker by Submission: +1800

Whittaker by Decision: +450

#3 Derrick Lewis vs. #11 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight

Lewis: -190

Tuivasa: +160

Lewis by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Lewis by Submission: +2500

Lewis by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Tuivasa by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Tuivasa by Submission: +2500

Tuivasa by Decision: +800

#3 Jared Cannonier vs. #4 Derek Brunson, middleweight

Cannonier: -160

Brunson: +140

Cannonier by KO/TKO/DQ: +125

Cannonier by Submission: +2000

Cannonier by Decision: +380

Draw: +5000

Brunson by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Brunson by Submission: +1400

Brunson by Decision: +240

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, bantamweight

Phillips: -490

Rojo: +360

Phillips by KO/TKO/DQ: -110

Phillips by Submission: +400

Phillips by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Rojo by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Rojo by Submission: +2000

Rojo by Decision: +700

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Green: -145

Haqparast: +125

Green by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Green by Submission: +1200

Green by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Haqparast by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Haqparast by Submission: +1800

Haqparast by Decision: +275

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight

Arlovski: -150

Vanderaa: +130

Arlovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Arlovski by Submission: +2000

Arlovski by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Vanderaa by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Vanderaa by Submission: +1200

Vanderaa by Decision: +350

#12 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #15 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

Modafferi: +300

O’Neill: -400

Modafferi by KO/TKO/DQ: +2000

Modafferi by Submission: +1600

Modafferi by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

O’Neill by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

O’Neill by Submission: +550

O’Neill by Decision: -110

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight

Knight: +145

Grishin: -165

Knight by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Knight by Submission: +2000

Knight by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Grishin by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Grishin by Submission: +800

Grishin by Decision: +165

Early preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET

Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence, bantamweight

Martinez: +235

Lawrence: -300

Martinez by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Martinez by Submission: +1800

Martinez by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Lawrence by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Lawrence by Submission: +600

Lawrence by Decision: +110

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano, lightweight

Hernandez: +135

Moicano: -155

Hernandez by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Hernandez by Submission: +1600

Hernandez by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Moicano by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Moicano by Submission: +240

Moicano by Decision: +240

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant, light heavyweight

Ulberg: -265

Cherant: +215

Ulberg by KO/TKO/DQ: -125

Ulberg by Submission: +1800

Ulberg by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Cherant by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Cherant by Submission: +500

Cherant by Decision: +900

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight

Dobson: -115

Malkoun: -105

Dobson by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Dobson by Submission: +550

Dobson by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Malkoun by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Malkoun by Submission: +700

Malkoun by Decision: +275

Douglas Silva De Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov, bantamweight

De Andrade: +175

Morozov: -210

De Andrade by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

De Andrade by Submission: +1100

De Andrade by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Morozov by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Morozov by Submission: +700

Morozov by Decision: +100

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha, welterweight

Wells: -240

Mathetha: +195

Wells by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Wells by Submission: +165

Wells by Decision: +700

Draw: +5000

Mathetha by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Mathetha by Submission: +2000

Mathetha by Decision: +700

