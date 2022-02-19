Full card for UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC Fight Night returns on Saturday, February 19th from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Seven fights are scheduled for the preliminary card that is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card should start at 7:00 p.m. ET and consists of five matches. The main event of the evening is a light heavyweight contest between No. 10 Johnny Walker and No. 12 Jamahal Hill.

Walker enters with an 18-6 professional fighting record and is coming off a loss in his last match. In October of 2021, he went head to head with Thiago Santos and the fight went the distance. Unfortunately, Walker was on the wrong side of a unanimous decision by the judges and took his third loss in his last four matches. He is still ranked in the top-10 for light heavyweights, but he desperately needs a win to carry momentum into 2022. Walker is the underdog with +200 odds.

Hill has a professional fighting record of 9-1 and is competing in the seventh fight of his UFC career. The 30-year-old is coming off of a knockout victory against Jimmy Crute back in December of 2021. The knockout came in the first round only 48 seconds into the fight. Hill dropped Crute with a right hand and got one shot in with Crute on the ground before the match was called. Hill is favored in this matchup with -250 odds.

UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #10 Johnny Walker vs. #12 Jamahal Hill, light heavyweight

#10 Johnny Walker vs. #12 Jamahal Hill, light heavyweight Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett, catchweight

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot, heavyweight

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta, lightweight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan, middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+