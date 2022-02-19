UFC Fight Night: Start time, how to watch Walker vs. Hill via live online stream

UFC Fight Night returns on Saturday, February 19th from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET and consists of seven matches that will be streamed on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and consists of five fights. The main event of the evening is a light heavyweight bout between No. 10 Johnny Walker and No. 12 Jamahal Hill.

Walker is a 29-year-old fighter from Brazil and has a professional record of 18-6. Most recently, he had a match with Thiago Santos last October, but he was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision and took the loss. Walker has struggled recently as he has dropped three of his last four fights. As such, he is the underdog for this matchup with +200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hill enters with a 9-1 record and he has been able to make a big impact in just a short tenure so far. He responded to a knockout loss in June of 2021 with a knockout of his own on Jimmy Crute in December of 2021. Hill’s first-round knockout saw him catch Crute with a right hook that dropped him to the mat. Hill pounced and was able to get one solid right in before the fight was called. He heads into this match as the favorite with -250 odds.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #10 Johnny Walker vs. #12 Jamahal Hill, light heavyweight

#10 Johnny Walker vs. #12 Jamahal Hill, light heavyweight Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett, catchweight

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot, heavyweight

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta, lightweight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan, middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+