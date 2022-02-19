UFC predictions: Fight Night picks for Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 19th. The preliminary card will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The main card consists of five fights and is scheduled to get going at 7:00 p.m. ET still on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will be a light heavyweight matchup between No. 10 Jonny Walker and No. 12 Jamahal Hill.

Whether you enjoy betting UFC or playing UFC DFS, you should check out the Betting Pools at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can submit one entry free and the prize pool for this weekend’s main event is $5000. Here are some of the picks that we like for Walker vs. Hill.

Who Will Win?

Walker enters this one with a fighting record of 18-6 and is coming off of a loss in his last match. In fact, he has dropped three of his last four fights. Hill, on the other hand, has a fighting record of 9-1 and is coming in with the momentum of a first-round knockout victory in October of 2021. Walker hasn’t been able to figure out other fighters recently and is showing signs that he could be fading as a fighter. With Hill having the momentum and a fierce right hook, I like Hill to come away with the win.

Winning Method?

I just mentioned Hill’s right hook and it was on display in his last fight against Jimmy Crute. Hill knocked him down with a right and Crute was quick to recover. Hill then dropped him with another right but pounced on Crute to land a right fist before the fight was called off. Hill is 9-1 and has five knockout victories. I think he makes it a 10th this weekend.

Who will land more significant strikes?

This is my pick for the toughest selection to predict for this main event. While I like Hill and he is favored for a reason, Walker isn’t going to make it easy for him. Walker had a knockout victory of his own in September of 2020, so he can certainly handle himself trading blows. When Hill was fighting with Crute, he was a little more defensive and then struck like a snake when his opponent was weak. I think that this pacing will allow Walker to sneak in more significant strikes. I don’t think Walker will come away with the win, but I do like him to land more significant strikes throughout the match.

