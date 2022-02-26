How to watch UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green via live online stream

UFC Fight Night will be headlined by Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green in a catchweight bout. The main card will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from the UFC Apex facility from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Green is about 10 pounds heavier than Makhachev, who is a massive favorite in this match according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Makhachev has -900 odds, and Green is a +600 underdog. Makhachev has a 20-1 fight record and won nine bouts in a row, while Green will enter Saturday’s fight with a 29-12-1 record and will look to extend his fight streak to three.

UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.