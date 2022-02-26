What time does UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green main card start?

Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night will feature Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green as the main event in a catchweight bout. The main card is set to get started at 7:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary card at 4:00 p.m. ET from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Makhachev is a significant favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -900 odds, and Green is a +600 underdog. Makhachev has a 20-1 fight record, and Green is 29-12-1 heading into this matchup.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green for Saturday, February 26th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green (catchweight)

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman (middleweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez (lightweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+: