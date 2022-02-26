 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time does UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green main card start?

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green should be in for a competitive bout in the main event. Here’s a look at the start time for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night.

By Erik Buchinger
MMA: UFC 242- Makhachev vs Ramos Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night will feature Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green as the main event in a catchweight bout. The main card is set to get started at 7:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary card at 4:00 p.m. ET from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Makhachev is a significant favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -900 odds, and Green is a +600 underdog. Makhachev has a 20-1 fight record, and Green is 29-12-1 heading into this matchup.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green for Saturday, February 26th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green (catchweight)
  • Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman (middleweight)
  • Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)
  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez (lightweight)
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

  • Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)
  • Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual (women’s featherweight)
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam (lightweight)
  • Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez (featherweight)
  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore (welterweight)
  • Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

More From DraftKings Nation