Full card for UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

UFC Fight Night will return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 26th with Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green headlining the main event in a catchweight bout. The preliminary card starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while the main card gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Makhachev is a heavy favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -900 odds to come away with a victory, while Green is a +600 underdog heading into Saturday night’s fight. If you’re looking to get in on the action, you can check out the free $5k UFC Fight Night pool available from DraftKings.

UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green, catchweight

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green, catchweight Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman, middleweight

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women’s flyweight

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez, lightweight

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+