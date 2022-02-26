Full card for UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

UFC Fight Night will return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 26th with Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green headlining the main event in a catchweight bout. The preliminary card starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while the main card gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Makhachev is a heavy favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -900 odds to come away with a victory, while Green is a +600 underdog heading into Saturday night’s fight. If you’re looking to get in on the action, you can check out the free $5k UFC Fight Night pool available from DraftKings.
UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Main event: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green, catchweight
- Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman, middleweight
- Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women’s flyweight
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez, lightweight
- Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight
Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes, lightweight
- Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual, women’s featherweight
- Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight
- Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez, featherweight
- Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore, welterweight
- Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight