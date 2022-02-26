UFC predictions: Fight Night picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 26th. The preliminary card will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The main card consists of five fights and is scheduled to get going at 7:00 p.m. ET still on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will be a catchweight matchup between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green.

Whether you enjoy betting UFC or playing UFC DFS, you should check out the Betting Pools at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can submit one entry free and the prize pool for this weekend’s main event is $5000. Here are some of the picks that we like for Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green.

Who Will Win?

Islam Makhachev will win this fight as a heavy favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. You will not get a ton of value betting on him as a -900 favorite, and Bobby Green is a +600 underdog.

Winning Method?

It would be a stunner if Makhachev is unable to come away with a victory on Saturday night, but how he will do it is more of an interesting wager. He has a 20-1 record and won 48% of his bouts by submission. Islam Makhachev To Win By Decision is getting -110 odds as the betting favorite, and that’s enough value to risk some money on.

Who will land more significant strikes?

This is one area where Green could have the advantage over Makhachev by his style. He lands 5.93 significant strikes per minute, while Makhachev averages 2.21 significant strikes per minute.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.