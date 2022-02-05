Full card for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland

UFC Fight Night is back from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 5th. The seven-bout preliminary card will start at 4:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The main card consists of six fights and is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET and it will also air on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will be a middleweight fight between the #6 Jack Hermansson and the #7 Sean Strickland and that match is expected to start in the 10 pm hour.

Hermansson enters with a 22-6 record but has struggled as of late going 2-2 in his last four fights. Strickland has a five-fight win streak going and is 24-3. With the rankings of these fighters, you have to assume that the winner could be in line for a title shot by the end of the year. Also on the main card, welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov puts his 14-0 undefeated streak on the line as he takes on Carlston Harris. For a look at the future of the middleweight division take a look at the matchup between Tresean Gore and Bryan Battle.

The lone women’s fight of the night will happen on preliminary card as bantamweights Alexis Davis and Julija Stoliarenko will face off. For the men’s bantamweights, 12-1 Miles Johns takes on John Castaneda who has an 18-5 record. The whole card is fairly light when it comes to weight classes, but the preliminary card will feature a light heavyweight fight between Brazilians Jailton Almeida and Danilo Marques.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #6 Jack Hermansson vs. #7 Sean Strickland, middleweight

#6 Jack Hermansson vs. #7 Sean Strickland, middleweight Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov, middleweight

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris, welterweight

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen, light heavyweight

Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle, middleweight

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson, featherweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m., ESPN+