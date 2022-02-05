UFC Fight Night: Start time, how to watch Hermasson vs. Strickland via live online stream

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February, 5th. There will be a seven-fight prelim card that starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The six-bout main card is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET also on ESPN+. The main event is a middleweight bout that features the No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson against No. 7 Sean Strickland.

Hermansson enters with a 22-6 record but has run into some trouble in his recent fights. He is 2-2 over his last four fights which halted the momentum he had off of a four-fight win streak in 2018-2019. Most recently, he was able to defeat Edmen Shahbazyan by unanimous decision back in May of 2021. For Strickland, he has a 24-3 record and has fared much better in recent bouts. He has won his last five fights with combinations of unanimous decision wins and knockouts. In his last fight, he was victorious over Uriah Hall by unanimous decision in July of 2021.

UFC Fight Night: Hermasson vs. Strickland will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #6 Jack Hermansson vs. #7 Sean Strickland, middleweight

#6 Jack Hermansson vs. #7 Sean Strickland, middleweight Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov, middleweight

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris, welterweight

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen, light heavyweight

Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle, middleweight

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson, featherweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m., ESPN+