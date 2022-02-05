UFC predictions: Fight Night picks for Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

UFC Fight Night is back from the UFC APEX on Saturday, February 5th from Las Vegas, Nevada. There is a seven-bout preliminary card that is set to get started at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The six-fight main card should get started at 7:00 p.m. ET also on ESPN+. The event is headlined by a middleweight matchup between the #6 Jack Hermansson and the #7 Sean Strickland.

While there are many ways to place bets for UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, you won’t want to miss the free $5,000 pool for the main event. Here are some of our favorite picks for the main event.

Who will win?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Strickland is the favorite with -220 odds. This makes sense with Strickland’s five-match win streak while Hermansson has gone 2-2 in his last four fights. Each fighter has struggled to put their opponent away before the match went to a decision, but Strickland has at least looked like himself as of late. Strickland has the tools and the striking ability to hang with Hermansson and I agree with the Sportsbook that Strickland gets the win.

Will this fight go the distance?

The previous two fights for both of these competitors have gone the distance. Even though Strickland is billed as a striker, Hermansson has a solid all-around defense. He has only been knocked out twice in his professional fighting career and I don’t expect him to add a third here. All signs are pointing to this match going the distance.

Will there be a knockdown/submission attempt?

Combining the two here, I don’t think there will be a knockdown but I do think we see a submission attempt. Strickland and Hermansson possess knockout ability so there could be a knockdown, but both of these are ranked so highly because of their defenses. They are both more often on the side of giving out knockouts than receiving them so I don’t think they get rocked out of nowhere.

Now for submissions, I do think they each will strive to sneak their opponent into a hold. Combined, they are 10-2 when their fights have come down to a submission ending. While Strickland has the edge in the ground and pound striking game, These fighters are going to be looking to surprise their opponent with a timely submission hold.

