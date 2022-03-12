 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev via live online stream

We discuss how to watch UFC Fight Night on Saturday, March 12th.

By TeddyRicketson
In this handout photo provided by UFC, (R-L) Johnny Walker of Brazil punches Thiago Santos of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 12th. There will be a preliminary card that gets started at 4:00 p.m. ET and features eight fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and has six additional matches. All of UFC Fight Night will be streamed on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will feature No. 5 Thiago Santos taking on No. 6 Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight bout. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ankalaev is the heavy favorite with -600 odds, making Santos the underdog with +435 odds.

UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

