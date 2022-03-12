How to watch UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev via live online stream

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 12th. There will be a preliminary card that gets started at 4:00 p.m. ET and features eight fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and has six additional matches. All of UFC Fight Night will be streamed on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will feature No. 5 Thiago Santos taking on No. 6 Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight bout. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ankalaev is the heavy favorite with -600 odds, making Santos the underdog with +435 odds.

UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.