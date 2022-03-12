Full card for UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 12th. There will be a preliminary card that gets started at 4:00 p.m. ET and features eight fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and has six additional matches. All of UFC Fight Night will be streamed on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will feature No. 5 Thiago Santos taking on No. 6 Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight bout.

Santos enters with a 22-9 record but has gone 1-3 in his most recent four fights. He went into a fight against Johnny Walker in October of 2021 with a three-match losing streak. He was able to come away with a unanimous decision victory to try and get back on track. Ankalaev is right behind Santos in the light heavyweight rankings and has a professional fighting record of 16-1 with his lone loss coming in his first match in the UFC. Since then, Ankalaev has won seven matches in a row. He is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -600 odds which makes Santos the underdog with +435 odds.

Elsewhere on the preliminary card, Azamat Murzakanov (10-0), Javid Basharat (11-0) and AJ Fletcher (9-0) all put their undefeated streaks on the line in their respective bouts. The prelim card also features two women’s flyweight matches with all four competitors needing a big win to try and crack the rankings for their weight class.

#5 Thiago Santos vs. #6 Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight #10 Marlon Moraes vs. #14 Song Yadong, bantamweight

#12 Sodiq Yusuff vs. #15 Alex Caceres, featherweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson, light heavyweight

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney, lightweight

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight