What time does UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev main card start?

Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev should be in for a competitive bout in the main event. Here’s a look at the start time for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night.

By TeddyRicketson
In this handout photo provided by UFC, (R-L) Thiago Santos of Brazil kicks Johnny Walker of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 12th. There will be a preliminary card that gets started at 4:00 p.m. ET and features eight fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and has six additional matches. All of UFC Fight Night will be streamed on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will feature No. 5 Thiago Santos taking on No. 6 Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight bout.

Santos enters with a 22-9 record but has gone 1-3 in his most recent four fights. He went into a fight against Johnny Walker in October of 2021 with a three-match losing streak. He was able to come away with a unanimous decision victory to try and get back on track. A win this weekend could spell a date in the future with champion Glover Teixeira. He heads into this one as the underdog with +435 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ankalaev is right behind Santos in the light heavyweight rankings and has a professional fighting record of 16-1 with his lone loss coming in his first match in the UFC. Since then, Ankalaev has won seven matches in a row. His most recent was a unanimous decision victory against Volkan Oezdemir in October of 2021. He is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -600 odds.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev for Saturday, March 12 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Main card, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Main event: #5 Thiago Santos vs. #6 Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight
  • #10 Marlon Moraes vs. #14 Song Yadong, bantamweight
  • #12 Sodiq Yusuff vs. #15 Alex Caceres, featherweight
  • Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson, light heavyweight
  • Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney, lightweight
  • Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Preliminary card, 4:00 p.m ET, ESPN+

  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher, welterweight
  • JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson, women’s flyweight
  • Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat, bantamweight
  • Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk, featherweight
  • Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick, women’s flyweight
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight
  • Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti, bantamweight
  • Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov, light heavyweight

