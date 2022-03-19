 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

We discuss UFC Fight Night on March 19th which features Alexander Volkov facing Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight bout.

By TeddyRicketson
(L-R) Opponents Alexander Volkov of Russia and Tom Aspinall of England face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at O2 Arena on March 18, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night comes to you live on Saturday, March 19th from across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England. The preliminary card features six bouts and will get started at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card consists of six fights and is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. ET also on ESPN+. The main event pits #6 Alexander Volkov against #11 Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight fight.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, March 19th
Start time: Prelim card at 1:30 p.m. ET, Main card at 4 ET
Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#6 Alexander Volkov vs. #11 Tom Aspinall, heavyweight
#7 Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker, featherweight
Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas, lightweight
Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato, welterweight
Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina, women’s flyweight
Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria, lightweight

Preliminary card, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight
#10 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight
#9 Nikita Krylov vs. #11 Paul Craig, light heavyweight
Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev, bantamweight
Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed, women’s strawweight
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden, flyweight

