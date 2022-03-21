 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal fight at Miami Beach restaurant, police called

The UFC combatants take it outside the cage, and Miami Beach PD has been called.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal battle in their welterweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Update 12:08 a.m. ET: Masvidal just posted a video on Twitter calling out Covington:

South Florida sports talk host Andy Slater reports UFC welterweights have gotten into a fight at hotspot Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak and that the police have been called.

The two rivals last fought on March 5, with Covington winning by unanimous decision and plenty of bad blood still between them even after the bout. Masvidal was born in the Miami-area and still lives there, while the former Oregon State wrestler Covington also has a residence in South Florida.

Papi Steak is a hotspot in Miami Beach’s “South of Fifth” neighborhood filled with chic, upscale establishments. Whether it was coincidence both happened to be in the same place at the same time or if this was a planned encounter is still unknown.

Covington is the No. 1 ranked welterweight in the world, but has already lost twice to the reigning champion Kamaru Usman in two attempts.

