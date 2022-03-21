Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal fight at Miami Beach restaurant, police called

Update 12:08 a.m. ET: Masvidal just posted a video on Twitter calling out Covington:

South Florida sports talk host Andy Slater reports UFC welterweights have gotten into a fight at hotspot Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak and that the police have been called.

SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.



The two rivals last fought on March 5, with Covington winning by unanimous decision and plenty of bad blood still between them even after the bout. Masvidal was born in the Miami-area and still lives there, while the former Oregon State wrestler Covington also has a residence in South Florida.

Papi Steak is a hotspot in Miami Beach’s “South of Fifth” neighborhood filled with chic, upscale establishments. Whether it was coincidence both happened to be in the same place at the same time or if this was a planned encounter is still unknown.

Covington is the No. 1 ranked welterweight in the world, but has already lost twice to the reigning champion Kamaru Usman in two attempts.